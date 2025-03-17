Fort Worth Police are investigating a wrong-way crash along Interstate 30 that hospitalized two people, according to Fort Worth police.

Officers responded to reports of a major accident at about 3:30 a.m. Monday in the 1600 block of E. Freeway Westbound.

Fort Worth PD said they believe a car traveling in the wrong direction on the freeway collided with another vehicle.

Both drivers were transported to local hospitals. Police said one driver sustained serious injuries but did not specify which one. It's unclear if there were passengers in either vehicle.

Additional details on the crash, including potential motive and charges, were not released. It is unclear if either driver has been released from the hospital.

An investigation of the incident is ongoing.