Fort Worth Woman Tells Her Sister She Killed Her Mother for Her Father: Police Affidavit

A Fort Worth woman is custody, accused of fatally shooting her mother and telling her sister she did it for her father.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by NBC 5, 53-year-old Patsy Morgan was fatally shot in her bed in the early-morning hours of Nov. 4.

When officers arrived at the home at about 2 a.m. for a suicide call, they found the victim in her bed and a gun at the foot of the bed that "didn't appear within reach of the victim."

Investigators said Morgan had been home with two of her daughters at the time of the shooting.

Police said one of the daughters asked to be handcuffed when the arrived, but that she never told officers what happened. The other daughter told investigators she was watching a movie in her room when she heard a gunshot. She said she opened her door and saw her sister, 26-year-old Izehi Enabulele, walking up the stairs with a gun in her hand.

She said her sister told her that she'd shot her mom. She said she took the gun from her sister and then went to her mother's bedroom where she said she found her unresponsive on the bed with blood coming from her head.

Izehi, the sister said, told her she shot their mother for their father and that she wanted her to take her somewhere so she didn't get in trouble with the police.

Police have revealed no further motive for the shooting or any other details about the ongoing investigation.

Izehi was taken into custody at the home and is currently being held in the Tarrant County Jail on a charge of murder with a $100,000 bond. It's not clear if she's obtained an attorney.