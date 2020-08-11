Fort Worth Woman Still Missing One Month After Winning Bingo Jackpot

A month after Carolyn Riggins vanished, her family is desperate to bring her home.

The 69-year-old retired caregiver disappeared July 11 after playing bingo in Watauga and winning a large cash jackpot, they said.

She and her car – a 2002 tan Lincoln Town Car – haven’t been seen since.

"We're desperate for anything,” her daughter Gale Williams said.

Did someone target her at that bingo hall after she won big? Maybe follow her home?

Police have no way to trace her cell phone because she didn't have it with her.

Her bank and credit cards, unused.

But there is one clue.

Riggins’ car was captured by a license plate reader on Interstate 35 in Denton, heading North, about 5:30 a.m. the morning after she disappeared.

Her family said she never would have gone so far from home on her own.

"Each passing day that we go through becomes more difficult to expect that she is OK,” her sister Kimberly Haynes said.

Family members showed up at Fort Worth police headquarters this week, complaining detectives are giving her case low priority.

But police said they are investigating.

"We all have mothers, you know. We want to help," Officer Tracy Carter said. "It's very concerning. Each day you look and you're like, something could be a little shady with this. But we're hoping for the best."

Anyone with any information can call Crimestoppers and remain anonymous. There’s a $1,000 reward.

NBC 5

Her family said Riggins was a big fan of real-life crime shows on TV.

Now, they fear she’s in the middle of her own.

A mystery that for now is missing an answer to the most basic question.

"What happened?" her sister asked.