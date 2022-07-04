A woman was hospitalized early Monday morning with a gunshot wound to the face after someone in a passing car opened fire at her, police say.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, officers responded to 820 North Beach Street, the 7-Eleven convenience store and gas station, shortly before 4 a.m.

When officers arrived, they located a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the face, police said.

According to police, the incident began when the victim was traveling westbound in the 4000 block of King's Oak Lane in her vehicle.

Police said an approaching vehicle had its high beam headlamps illuminated, and the victim briefly illuminated her own high beams to indicate to the approaching driver to dim their lights.

As the other vehicle was passing the victim, she was struck by a single projectile fired from a weapon, police said.

According to police, the bullet is believed to have been fired from the shooter's vehicle.

Police said the victim then went to the 7-Eleven to seek assistance.

She was subsequently transported to Harris Hospital for treatment, police said. Her injuries were not life-threatening.

According to police, there are no suspects in custody at this time, and the incident is still under investigation.