Fort Worth woman grazed by bullet while in bed

To hear Alexis Baxter tell it, the cut under her right eye may be minor. But how it got there has left a major and lasting impact.

“For like the last three days I haven’t slept in my own bed,” Baxter said. “I was sleeping right here, and as you can see, the bullet is right there.”

Baxter, 19, lives with her mother and two brothers in their home at an apartment complex on the west side of Fort Worth.

On Friday, Alexis says she was getting ready to start her morning when she heard three pops. She says none sounded like gunshots. The third loud sound left no doubt.

“That’s when it came through the wall and first I heard it and then I felt it,” Baxter said. “I was shaking. And I’m looking around and there’s a bunch of debris everywhere because it busted out of the wall.”

The family’s 911 call brought Fort Worth police investigators to the complex off Brian Way Circle and then SWAT team members with a variety of specialized equipment focused on another apartment.

Fort Worth Police said no suspects were located. Three days later, Baxter says she hasn’t heard of any arrests, either.

While violent crime in Fort Worth is down 7% so far this year compared to 2022, June has already been a challenging month. Gun violence took the life of a 12-year-old boy just one week ago at a Fort Worth shopping center.

Baxter says she is grateful she is able to share her story, but admits she does not know when she’ll be able to sleep in her bed again.