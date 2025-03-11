Fort Worth

Woman's body found in man's apartment after he told her roommate he thought he'd harmed her

Man leads police on a 40-minute chase from her home in Fort Worth into Hurst

By Sophia Beausoleil

A man who led police on a chase Monday is in custody after they say he told a woman's roommate that he thought he'd harmed her at his home. The woman, police said, was later found deceased in the man's apartment.

According to Fort Worth police, a man called 911 at about 6:15 p.m. Monday and said a person he know came to his home on Stockton Drive and said he thought he'd harmed the man's female roommate at his apartment on Ipswich Avenue.

The man left the home on Stockton Drive before police arrived, but investigators said he drove by as officers talked with the woman's roommate.

Officers tried to stop the man, but ended up in a pursuit that lasted nearly 40 minutes before the man stopped and was taken into custody along Grapevine Highway in Hurst.

Meanwhile, police officers visited the man's apartment on Ipswich Avenue and found a deceased woman inside.

The woman was later identified as 28-year-old Ariel Levy. Police revealed no information about what led to her death and the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office has not yet finalized their report.

At this time, police have not publicly identified the suspect or announced any charges. The woman's death is being investigated as a homicide and the investigation is ongoing.

Fort Worth
