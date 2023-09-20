Fort Worth woman earns degree while fighting breast cancer

Ariella Scott of Fort Worth earned her Associate of Science degree in medical billing and coding from Keiser University in Florida this month.

She graduated with honors while being a single mother who is fighting cancer.

"I shouldn't be here right now," Scott said. "I'm blessed to be here right now."

Scott says she was diagnosed with stage IV breast cancer three years ago when her now 4-year-old daughter Alleira Parish was still a breast-feeding baby.

"I had like a really bad, sharp pain," Scott said. "The chemotherapy, the medicine in there, it's just controlling the cancer, stopping it from spreading even more."

According to the American Cancer Society, Black women have a four percent lower incidence of breast cancer than White women but a 40% higher mortality rate.

Scott didn't want cancer to keep her from her dreams. She'd always been interested in the medical field.

"I'm like, no, I'm gonna sign up for school, and let's get this show on the road," Scott said. "I just saw school as a distraction."

Scott took classes online while undergoing cancer treatments.

"I'm just glad to even have a story to share now," Scott said. "To let people know cancer doesn't define you. You define it."

Scott said she wants to set an example for her daughter to let her know she can do anything she puts her mind to.

"You can do it," Scott said.