Fort Worth Weekly Rodeos Could End as City Council Approves New Management

Fort Worth City Council is expected to approve a new contract to manage Cowtown Coliseum in the Stockyards and it could put the weekly rodeos in jeopardy.

The 15-year deal will end the city's annual subsidy payment, while handing control of the coliseum's programming to Fort Worth heritage development company, which is the same company behind the Mule Alley Shopping Center under construction in the Stockyards.

Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that it means the weekly rodeo at the coliseum may now be scheduled to only once or twice a month.