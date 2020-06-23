Fort Worth Water to Resume Assessing Late Fees, Making Shut-Offs

The Fort Worth Water Department will return to assessing fees for late-payments beginning July 1 and will resume shut-offs for unpaid bills on Sept. 8.

The water department temporarily stopped disconnecting all active residential, commercial and industrial accounts for non-payment on March 13 in the early phase of the COVID-19 crisis. At that time, they also suspended tacking late fees on water bills with due dates of April 1 through June 30. The action did not forgive past late fees owed, however.

Late fees will apply again starting with bills due on July 1. The 10% late fee will not apply to previous balances accrued on bills due between April 1 and June 30.

Though the 3-month suspension of late fees is coming to end, Fort Worth recognizes customers may still need assistance with their water bill payments.

Fort Worth has funding assistance available through the CARES Act for eligible households. Community Action Partners is accepting online applications for the Emergency Household assistance program. Call 817-392-5720 for questions about the program.

In addition, water utility customer service representatives stand ready to assist customers with setting up payment plans. Customer service representatives are available by calling 817-392-4477 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.