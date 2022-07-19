Fort Worth Water Main Break Sends Water 40 Feet Into the Air

A water main break in Fort Worth sent water shooting 40 feet into the air early Tuesday morning.
Fort Worth police say they got tha call about the water main break at Lisbon and Landers Streets at around 2:30 a.m.
When NBC 5 checked it out, no one was working on the break, but police had blocked off the area.
No word on water restrictions in the area but we reached out to the city for more information.
On Monday, the City of Fort Worth tweeted out that crews had worked on 182 water main breaks in the last 30 days.
They say the extreme heat and lack of rain are causing the ground to shift, resulting in an unusually high number of water main breaks.
