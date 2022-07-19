Fort Worth

Fort Worth Water Main Break Sends Water 40 Feet Into the Air

NBC 5 News

A water main break in Fort Worth sent water shooting 40 feet into the air early Tuesday morning.

Fort Worth police say they got tha call about the water main break at Lisbon and Landers Streets at around 2:30 a.m.

When NBC 5 checked it out, no one was working on the break, but police had blocked off the area.

No word on water restrictions in the area but we reached out to the city for more information.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

On Monday, the City of Fort Worth tweeted out that crews had worked on 182 water main breaks in the last 30 days.

They say the extreme heat and lack of rain are causing the ground to shift, resulting in an unusually high number of water main breaks.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Plano 3 hours ago

Plano Library's Reading Readiness Program Focuses on Early Childhood Literacy

FBI 9 hours ago

FBI to Hire 900 New Special Agents With Focus on Diversity

Increased temperatures are causing a record demand for water and it's putting a strain on North Texas' water system. A call to conserve is already underway. David Goins has the latest.
Get updates on what's happening in North Texas to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Fort Worthwater main break
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint LX News Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us