NBC 5 continues to follow the impacts of a destructive water main break that flooded a Fort Worth street and damaged homes.

The break occurred along Trinity Boulevard on Monday, flooding the nearby Trinity Vista Trail area and temporarily interrupting water service to 20 homes. On Tuesday afternoon, the City of Fort Worth announced that repairs had been completed.

A city spokesperson explained that the break was caused by a contractor who hit a water line while digging in the area. The water line supplies water to the majority of the city of Hurst.

On Aug. 26, the burst pipe sent water flying through the air for hours, landing on homes and flooding a nearby street.

Tuesday, the water has receded, but the impacts remain.

“The water was coming up to our bellies,” said Andrew Hua. “At first, it was kind of funny just because it was so ridiculous, and then the reality kind of set in.”

Hua and his family had to remove everything they could from their home due to flood damage from the incident, moving into a hotel indefinitely while repairs were done.

“They’re going to tear up the carpet and some of the drywall to replace it, drain all the water out,” Hua said. “We’re just going to be out for a couple weeks, maybe a couple months.”

He’s not alone: neighbor Martin Pacheco’s roof was torn up by the water main break and his home flooded with mud and debris.

Next door, falling trees smashed through a shed close to the construction site.

Susie Clark’s home was torn apart by the force of the water, shredding her ceilings and ruining nearly everything she owned.

On Tuesday, NBC 5 asked the city of Fort Worth if the company that drilled into the water pipe had a permit for the work and whether they would face fines or be responsible for damage to homes.

A spokesperson for the city of Fort Worth said they did not plan to identify the company that caused the water main break. We’re awaiting their full response to our questions about the investigation.