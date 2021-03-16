Fort Worth Water Expanding High Bill Policy to MyH2O Meter Exchange

Fort Worth Water is temporarily expanding a credit policy to customers who receive a high bill following the exchange of water meters to address the impact the older meter was under-registering water usage.

According to Fort Worth Water, in some cases, age or wear caused older meters to stop accurately measuring the water flowing through it.

Some customers were not expecting the change in billing, Fort Worth Water said.

The credit, called a High Bill Courtesy Consumption Adjustment, addresses the first bill following the exchange.

Fort Worth Water said the new meter installation must show water use that is at least twice as high for the same billing period a year ago.

If eligible, customers may receive a credit equal to 50% of the difference above the water use for the bill in question.

For example, if the difference is $50, the customer could receive a $25 credit, Fort Worth Water said. The adjustment is applied as a credit to the account.

As part of the credit, customers will receive their usage data with an explanation of water use.

Customers will also receive information and tips on how to check for leaks and tools to reduce future bills, particularly with irrigation systems.

Fort Worth Water will work with customers on a case-by-case basis to address any billing anomalies or hardships, including payment plans, courtesy fee waivers, or due date extensions for customers on a fixed income.

Customers will be referred to various assistance programs.

To contact Fort Worth Water customer service, call 817-392-4477.

Instructions and an application for the adjustment are on the city's website under the MyH2O meter exchange tab, Fort Worth Water said.

Completed applications can be returned by email, fax at 817-392-8137or mail to Fort Worth Water, Attn: Water Bill Adjustment, P.O. Box 870, Fort Worth, TX 76102.