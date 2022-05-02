Fort Worth Voters to Consider $560 Million Bond Package Saturday

As voters head into the polls, changes in the city of Fort Worth are at the center of a $560 million bond proposition that will not impact the current tax rate.

According to the city, the bond is structured to fund improvements in infrastructure and address equity, provide mobility and city services in growth areas, enhance transportation and recreational corridors, allow for partnership opportunities and to achieve balance and fiscal stewardship.

Here is the breakdown:

$360,218,300 for streets and mobility-related projects.

$123,955,500 for parks and recreation.

$12,505,200 for a new library in far northwest Fort Worth.

$39,321,000 for Police and Fire safety improvements

$15,000,000 open space program

Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker said the bond will not impact the tax rate but will impact all areas of the city.

"Sixty-nine percent of the bond is really focused on streets, pedestrian mobility across all of Fort Worth, so that is something to mention. There is something in it for everyone,” said Parker.

Parker said they spoke with residents across the city as they came up with the plan so she's feeling hopeful about the proposition's passing.

“Police, I think, need all the support they can [get]. And our roads, even in our neighborhood, need improvements and they are not getting them right now. So yeah I am all for that, as long as they spend the money wisely,” said Jay Wilson, of Fort Worth.

For more information on the Fort Worth 2022 bond package, click here. The election is Saturday, May 7.