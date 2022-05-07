Fort Worth Voters Approve $560M Bond Package, Deny Raises for Mayor, Council

To see a comprehensive list of races from Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties, click here.

As voters head into the polls Saturday, changes in the city of Fort Worth are at the center of a $560 million bond proposition, which will not impact the current tax rate, and 13 amendments to the city charter.

According to the city, the bonds are structured in five propositions, A-E, to fund improvements in infrastructure and address equity, provide mobility and city services in growth areas, enhance transportation and recreational corridors, allow for partnership opportunities and to achieve balance and fiscal stewardship.

Details and race results for the five bonds and 13 amendments to the city charter are below. For more information on the Fort Worth 2022 bond package, click here.

FORT WORTH PROPOSITION A

The issuance of $369,218,300 of public securities for streets and mobility infrastructure improvements and the imposition of taxes sufficient to pay the principal and interest on the public securities.

FORT WORTH PROPOSITION B

The issuance of $123,955,500 of public securities for park and recreation improvements and the imposition of taxes sufficient to pay the principal and interest on the public securities.

FORT WORTH PROPOSITION C

The issuance of $12,505,200 of public securities for public library improvements and the imposition of taxes sufficient to pay the principal and interest on the public securities.

FORT WORTH PROPOSITION D

The issuance of $39,321,000 of public securities for police and fire public safety improvements and the imposition of taxes sufficient to pay the principal and interest on the public securities.

FORT WORTH PROPOSITION E

The issuance of $15,000,000 of public securities for acquisitions, site preparation, and accessibility enhancements for natural area and open space improvements and the imposition of taxes sufficient to pay the principal and interest on the public securities.

BOND WILL NOT IMPACT TAX RATE, MAYOR SAYS

Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker said the bond will not impact the tax rate but will impact all areas of the city.

"Sixty-nine percent of the bond is really focused on streets, pedestrian mobility across all of Fort Worth, so that is something to mention. There is something in it for everyone,” said Parker.

Parker said they spoke with residents across the city as they came up with the plan so she's feeling hopeful about the proposition's passing.

FORT WORTH CITY CHARTER AMENDMENTS

In addition to the $560 million in bonds above, Fort Worth voters are also being asked to consider 13 amendments to the city charter.

Those amendments are listed below.

FORT WORTH PROPOSITION F

Shall Section 3 of Chapter III of the Fort Worth City Charter be amended to provide that the mayor's annual pay shall be half of the average annual base-rate salary for all City department heads and that the other city council members' annual pay shall be half of the average annual base-rate salary for all City assistant department heads starting October 1, 2022?

FORT WORTH PROPOSITION G

Shall Section 3 of Chapter IV of the Fort Worth City Charter be revised to add language explicitly stating that metes and bounds descriptions are not necessary when the city council district boundaries are revised due to population changes

based on recent census data?

FORT WORTH PROPOSITION H

Shall Sections 1 and 3 of Chapter V, Section 4 of Chapter VI, and Section 3 of Chapter XXVIII of the Fort Worth City Charter be revised to delete references to certain appointees and employees having the option to request a City Council

public hearing regarding their removal?

FORT WORTH PROPOSITION I

Shall Section 1 of Chapter XIX and Section 3 of Chapter XX of the Fort Worth City Charter be amended to increase the city secretary's time for reviewing voter-submitted petitions from ten (10) days to twenty-five (25) days?

FORT WORTH PROPOSITION J

Shall Section 1 of Chapter IX of the Fort Worth City Charter be amended to remove the assessment and collection of taxes as a duty of the department of finance to reflect that the current practice of assessing and collecting all taxes, including special assessments, is performed by the county?

FORT WORTH PROPOSITION K

Shall Chapter XV of the Fort Worth City Charter be deleted in its entirety since the functions of a health department are performed by Tarrant County instead of the city?

FORT WORTH PROPOSITION L

Shall Section 5 of Chapter XXI of the Fort Worth City Charter be amended to reduce the required newspaper publications for the sale of certain property from once a week for four weeks to one time with a requirement that notice also be placed and

remain on the city's webpage for the four weeks preceding the sale?

FORT WORTH PROPOSITION M

Shall Section 4 of Chapter XXII of the Fort Worth City Charter be amended to clarify that the city is not required to assess owners of abutting property for the cost of construction of sidewalks and curbs and that the city may directly pay such costs

itself?

FORT WORTH PROPOSITION N

Shall Section 1 of Chapter XXIV of the Fort Worth City Charter be amended to provide that the tax assessor-collector shall provide a list of assessments of

real and personal property to the City Council in accordance with deadlines established under state law?

FORT WORTH PROPOSITION O

Shall Section 6 of Chapter XXVI of the Fort Worth City Charter, which requires public service corporations to file an annual report, be deleted in its entirety?

FORT WORTH PROPOSITION P

Shall Section 17 of Chapter XXVII of the Fort Worth City Charter be amended to allow the official advertising contract to have a term longer than one year?

FORT WORTH PROPOSITION Q

Shall Section 3 of Chapter I of the Fort Worth City Charter be amended to delete outdated language and to reflect that an annexation election will be called and conducted in accordance with state law and may be conducted directly by the city or by county election officials contracted by the city with voters to mark ballot to

indicate their selection?

FORT WORTH PROPOSITION R

Shall Section 11 of Chapter X of the Fort Worth City Charter be amended to clarify that the independent auditor's duties consist of auditing records and expressing an opinion on the annual comprehensive financial report and single audit and to remove requirement for physically printed copies?