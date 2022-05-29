Fort Worth Vigil Honors Uvalde and Buffalo Shooting Victims

The tragedy of Uvalde is still on the hearts and minds of the nation. In Fort Worth Sunday evening, several in the community gathered to remember the lives lost and call for change.

A few dozen people gathered at the Fort Worth Water Gardens to remember the lives lost in Uvalde and Buffalo New York. They read the names and ages of the victims in both mass shootings, that happened less than two weeks apart.

The event was organized by Mothers of Murdered Angels. Founder, Melina Hamilton, says the purpose was to honor the lives lost and send a message of solidarity to both the Uvalde and Buffalo communities.

Those who attended the vigil were invited to sign their names and message of support that organizers plan to take with them to Uvalde.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Attendees were also urged to call and apply pressure to legislators for tougher gun laws.