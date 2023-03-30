Fort Worth Toddler Hospitalized After Shooting Involving Unsecured Gun: Police

A toddler is injured after an overnight shooting involving an unsecured weapon at a Fort Worth residence, police say.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, the incident occurred in the 6100 block of Aiken Lane in Fort Worth.

The child's mother informed officers that the child may have gotten the gun from an unsecured drawer and subsequently shot herself in the chest, police say.

The exact age of the child has not been confirmed at this time, but the child is believed to be two years old.

Police said the child was taken to Cook Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth where she is being treated for possible life threatening injuries.

According to officials with Cook Children's, the child is in stable condition.

It is not clear at this time the type of gun that was involved in the incident.

Police said no arrests have been made at this time, but the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

