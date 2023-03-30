Fort Worth

Fort Worth Toddler Hospitalized After Shooting Involving Unsecured Gun: Police

By Hannah Jones

NBC Universal, Inc.

A toddler is injured after an overnight shooting involving an unsecured weapon at a Fort Worth residence, police say.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, the incident occurred in the 6100 block of Aiken Lane in Fort Worth.

The child's mother informed officers that the child may have gotten the gun from an unsecured drawer and subsequently shot herself in the chest, police say.

The exact age of the child has not been confirmed at this time, but the child is believed to be two years old.

Police said the child was taken to Cook Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth where she is being treated for possible life threatening injuries.

According to officials with Cook Children's, the child is in stable condition.

It is not clear at this time the type of gun that was involved in the incident.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

fake inspections real plates 12 hours ago

Texas DPS Director Pledges to Help Fix Fake Vehicle Inspection Security Gap

Rowlett 12 hours ago

North Texas Veterans, Motorcycle Clubs Collect Relief Supplies for Mississippi Tornado Victims

Police said no arrests have been made at this time, but the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Check back and refresh this article for the latest update.

This article tagged under:

Fort Worth
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us