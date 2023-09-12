Fort Worth to host 2024 U.S. Gymnastics Championships for second year

The 2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships will be hosted in Fort Worth as part of the run-up to the Paris Olympic games.

This will be the second time Fort Worth has hosted this event, the last time being in 2021 before the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Gymnasts will compete from May 30 to June 2 at Dickies Arena to be named national champions in men’s and women’s artistic gymnastics.

The competition will also set the National Team lineups for the U.S. Olympic Team Trials held later in June.

“With the incredible success of the 2021 championships, we are excited to return to Fort Worth,” USA Gymnastics Chief Programs officer Stefanie Korepin said.

More than 150 athletes are expected to compete and tens of thousands of fans are expected to attend the championship. The 2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships is estimated to bring a $7.4 million economic impact to the city, according to the Fort Worth Sports Commission.

“We truly value our partnership with USA Gymnastics and we couldn’t be more excited to host this prestigious championship and welcome the best gymnasts and fans in the country to experience all Fort Worth has to offer,” said Jason Sands, Executive Director of the Fort Worth Sports Commission.

Tickets for the 2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships will go on sale later this year.