Fort Worth to Hear Public Comments Tuesday, Consider Extending Teen Curfew

The teen curfew in Fort Worth is set to expire Tuesday night unless members of the City Council take action.

A public hearing on the curfew gets underway at 7 p.m. Afterward, council members could vote to extend the ordinance for another three years.

The curfew requires minors age 17 and younger to leave public places, including roads, highways, schools, shops, etc., from 11 p.m. until 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 12:01 a.m. until 6 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.

There are exceptions, such as if the minor is in the company of a parent or guardian or if they are working.

The ordinance also makes it illegal for a parent or guardian to knowingly allow a minor to violate the curfew through permission or "insufficient control."

Violations of the curfew are subject to a $500 fine.