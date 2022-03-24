Fort Worth to End Applications for Rental Assistance as Money Runs Out

According to a report to the Fort Worth City Council from City Manager David Cooke, The Fort Worth Emergency Rental Assistance program is set to end accepting applications March 31.

It’s a program that has helped 4,785 city households since the start of the pandemic.

“Residents have received an average amount of $6,400 per application,” Cooke said. “Using average funds per application, we estimate that the amount needed to fund the applications currently in our application queue equals approximately $37.7 million, exceeding the available funds by a margin of $9.5 million.”

“Staff does not anticipate any additional federal or state funds coming to the City to extend the program,” Cooke added. “As a result, there will not be enough funding to cover rental assistance for those that have submitted applications.”

Other large Texas cities have already stopped taking rental assistance applications including Dallas, Arlington, Austin and San Antonio. Dallas and Tarrant counties are still accepting applications.

“Staff will continue to process applications submitted prior to the March 31 closure date until all the funds are exhausted,” Cooke said. “Applications will be prioritized based on eviction status, income level, and application submission date.”