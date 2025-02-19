Fort Worth to consider zoning changes for 23 Keller ISD properties

On Tuesday, Feb. 25, the Fort Worth City Council will discuss zoning changes for 23 properties owned by Keller ISD.

City officials said the rezoning would turn properties in Districts 4, 7 and 10, currently designated as residential and agricultural spaces, into a new "Community Facilities" district for educational uses. A full list of the properties is here.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The city said the rezoning considerations would ensure the properties aligned with each neighborhood's estimated growth and changing accessibility needs.

This comes about a month after the Keller ISD board of trustees proposed splitting the district, eliciting a large community response, including student walkouts and legal action from affected HOAs.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The council will consider allocating resources for a public hearing on the rezoning on Feb. 25. If approved, public hearings for the Zoning Commission will be scheduled for March 12 and the City Council on March 25.

A list of the changing properties can be found on Fort Worth's website.