Fort Worth tennis coach accused of child sexual assault

A Fort Worth tennis coach arrested last week is facing allegations he sexually assaulted a child.

The Fort Worth Police Department's Crimes Against Children Unit (CACU) arrested 43-year-old George Dennis II on Tuesday.

Police said Dennis is a private tennis coach in the Fort Worth area through his company, The Big G Tennis Group. The company was established in December 2013.

Prior to that, Dennis was a tennis instructor in Grapevine and Southlake.

According to his website, Dennis first received professional tennis certification in 2003 and has been an instructor for two decades.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about Dennis, or any possible incidents involving him, to contact Detective Pellerin at 682-382-1521.