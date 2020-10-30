Fort Worth Teen Struck By Lightning in Florida in July Arrives Home to Hero's Welcome

A Fort Worth teenager struck by lightning during a family vacation in July returned home Friday with a police and fire escort and cheers from his friends and neighbors.

“It’s pretty great,” Jacob Brewer said. “Can’t wait to have some home-cooked meals again.”

It wasn’t the way the 15-year-old planned to arrive home when he and his family left for a getaway in Tampa Bay more than three months ago.

Brewer was struck by lightning on the beach.

He didn’t have a pulse for 45 minutes, his family said. Passers-by gave him CPR.

He’s been in the hospital and rehabilitation ever since.

Brewer survived the ordeal but is now unable to walk.

While he was gone, friends pitched in to remodel his home for his wheelchair, installing a ramp at the front door and putting in a hard-wood floor and making other renovations.

"I think it's really inspiring how he got through it and how his entire family is trying really hard and I think it's just a sad, inspiring story,” 11-year-old neighbor Kailyn McNeese said.

Sammy Ruff carried a sign that said, “Nothing less than a miracle.”

“It makes you believe miracles happen. And he truly is one,” Ruff said. “We're excited he's coming home."

Brewer will continue his rehabilitation in North Texas.