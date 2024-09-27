A Fort Worth ISD elementary school student was left behind after a field trip to the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History on Wednesday.

The district confirmed to NBC 5 that a Carroll Peak Elementary student was left at the museum and said they've opened an investigation to figure out what happened.

"The safety and well-being of our students is our top priority. We are taking this matter very seriously and we are working to determine how this occurred to prevent any further incidents," the district said.

The school district described the situation as "unacceptable."

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

"We deeply regret the distress this has caused the family involved and will continue to provide support as we investigate the situation," FWISD said.

No further details were confirmed about how the child became separated from classmates or how officials discovered the child had been left behind.