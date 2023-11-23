Fort Worth Stockyards Rodeo Rink open, Santa's Grand Arrival Parade set for Friday

The Fort Worth Stockyards is bringing back its annual Santa's Grand Arrival Parade & Tree Lighting Ceremony on Friday, Nov. 24.

Friday's festivities begin at 11:30 a.m. on Friday with events throughout the day and wrap up in the evening with the tree lighting ceremony at 6 p.m.

The day will include:

• 11:30 AM — Cattle Drive on Exchange Ave featuring Cowboy Santa in his stagecoach

• 11:00 - 7:00 PM — Photos with Cowboy Santa

• 12:30 PM, 1:30 PM, 2:30 PM, & 3:30 PM — Storytime with Mrs. Claus

• 6:00 PM — Tree Lighting Ceremony on 131 E Exchange Ave suite 212

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

More information on the parade can be found here.

The Stockyards Rodeo Rink is open daily to the public now til Jan. 7.

The 4,000+ sq. ft. ice rink is located on the lawn of the Livestock Exchange building. More information can be found here.