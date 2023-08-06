Fort Worth

Fort Worth Stockyards nightclub heavily damaged by fire

By NBCDFW Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A closed Stockyards bar caught fire Saturday night, causing severe damage to the historic building, according to the Fort Worth Fire Department.

Saturday around 8:15 p.m., fire crews responded to the former Cantina Cadillac bar, located at Exchange and Ellis Avenues. According to the department, a crew was returning from a separate call when they noticed a "large volume of fire" coming from the back of the nightclub building.

There's no information at this time on what caused the fire, but officials say a broken gas line contributed to it, making it difficult to contain.

The crew called for an alarm assignment to bring additional firefighters to the scene. Several neighboring cities including River Oaks, Saginaw, Sansom Park and Lake Worth also assisted.

FWFD said the fire went to three alarms before it was brought under control. It took 15 fire engines, seven aerial ladders, and five chiefs to get it under control.

Crews faced several obstacles like poor water supply, traffic control, and crowded parking lots that hindered fire truck placement. Officials say hundreds of onlookers crowding the streets during a robust Saturday night in the Stockyards.

Firefighters contained the fire to the Cadillac Bar after two hours and were able to prevent any extensive damage to other historic buildings.

Officials say everyone was safely evacuated from the area, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

