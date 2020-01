A small army of purple-clad Stock Show ambassadors will be ready to make visitors feel welcome.

The Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo is spread throughout the grounds of the Will Rogers Memorial Center - with horse and livestock barns, the exhibits hall for shopping, the midway - and now Dickies Arena. The ambassadors will help get you where you're going.

They are the stock show ambassadors; they are volunteers who will point you where you need to go.