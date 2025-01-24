One year after relearning to walk, 7-year-old wins Fort Worth Mutton Bustin' competition

The Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo is well underway filled with many memorable moments, including one over the weekend that brought many to tears.

Saturday, a 7-year-old boy visiting from Pennsylvania brought Dickie’s Arena to its feet when he won the Justin Mutton Bustin’ competition.

The sights and sounds of the rodeo are the stuff of Isaac Miller’s dreams, but it’s a place his parents could have only dared to imagine he'd get to be when they were sitting in the Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh this time last year.

"The beginning of last January, he more or less just went paralyzed,” said Isaac’s mom Jaclyn Miller.

Miller and her husband Dan Miller said Isaac lost feeling in his legs overnight.

After a trip to a local emergency room, he was transported to Children’s where doctors conducted multiple MRIs and tests to find a cause.

In the end, they determined that a virus led to idiopathic transverse myelitis. In other words, Isaac had unexplained swelling on his spine.

“They were not able to tell us if he would ever walk again. Nobody could ever say, yes, he will, no, he won't,” said Jaclyn.

“That's whenever the doctors came up with a plan to give him very high doses of steroids. The steroids, I think they were two or three times a day, but they had to be administered really, really slow. They took like two hours, but they burned really bad, and he just screamed in pain. He really just screamed in pain,” said Dan Miller.

A longtime lover of all things rodeo, Isaac got through it by watching '8 Seconds.' The movie, which his parents said he’s seen countless times, tells the story of professional bull rider Lane Frost.

He also watched videos of kids, just like him, kicking off their rodeo careers riding sheep.

“He said, ‘Dad, cowboys are tough’,” said Dan.

It took 23 days, but eventually, Isaac began to walk again. And as he turned a corner, the Millers decided a trip to Cowtown was in order.

"It was big. It was bigger than any rodeo I've been to,” said Isaac.

After months of competing in local Mutton Bustin' competitions, Isaac was ready to take on Fort Worth.

Dan feared a typo during registration might disqualify him.

But he drafted an email to event organizers about Isaac’s diagnosis and recovery telling them, “He’s a God’s testimony to a walking miracle.”

And Saturday night in Dickie's Arena, Isaac hopped on a sheep's back.

In a full circle moment, he held on for 8 seconds.

One year after relearning to walk, Isaac won the competition.

When the announcer shared the story Dan wrote in his email, the audience rose to their feet.

"Whenever they read that letter, I just truly believe that God used Isaac in a way that he could never use me, but hopefully everybody in that arena heard what they can overcome too,” said Dan.