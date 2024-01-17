‘Stock Show weather' doesn't cool sales for some vendors

They call it 'Stock Show weather', but that cold chill in the the air doesn't cool sales for some vendors in the Amon G. Carter Exhibits Hall.

"We have definitely been selling a lot of the warm stuff," vendor Tara Dahnke said in her booth filled with furs and vests and hats. "We've had a lot of people that forgot to bring a coat. They're like, this is Texas, I didn't expect this!"

"It's always cold at the Stock Show," Bob Childers said as he walked the exhibit hall with Carol Nielson. "Might as well dress for the occasion."

Both were wearing layers.

"These are just ski bibs, but they're warm. They're insulated," Nielson said. "30 degrees outside. They feel pretty good!"

Tom McCain is an artist/vendor who specializes in things to warm the heart...of any TCU alum.

"We call 'em horny frogs, but most folks in Western United States calls 'em horny toads," McCain said sitting in his booth of horny toad...everything. "And he's of the iguana family. Not a toad or frog at all!"

McCain sculpts all species of horny toads and then casts them into sculptures, earrings, bolo ties, and more.

"You got a car," McCain asked a prospective customer as he took an item out of the case. "Horney toad hood ornament!"

The Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo runs through February 3.