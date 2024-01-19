Palestine 10-year-old wins Reserve Champion at Fort Worth Stock Show

Every year the Fort Worth Stock Show offers thousands of dollars in scholarships, prizes and money to young people who are dedicated to livestock. There are several competitions in various categories where children and young people can participate.

The Gonzalez family from Palestine, Texas, already has a champion in the family and he's just 10 years old!

Jeremiah Gonzalez, Jr knows his calves very well and says it's like having a dog just bigger and different.

Showing calves is a full-time job. Jeremiah, who is home-schooled, wakes up every morning, feeds, waters, and takes them out for exercise.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Jeremiah has not only to make sure his calves are in shape but also that they know how to show, from where they put their feet to how they raise their head.

Jeremiah has to be ready for the judges too. He has to know the history of the animal -- their date of birth as well as where the father and mother came from.

Since the age of 8, Jeremiah has been entering cattle competitions in several states and winning.

He took first place in his competition this week and is now the Reserve Champion for purebred bull breeders.

"I feel happy, me and my mom and dad cry all the time if I win," said Gonzalez.

To date, Jeremiah has won six buckles.

Border Patrol gave him another and some cash at the Fort Worth Stock Show. He placed third and fourth with his calf Bonia.

Jeremiah says part of the prize money goes towards future competition and the rest he'll save for school.