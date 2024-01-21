Mutton Busting: a gateway to the rodeo

The crowd rises with shouts and cheers as children bust out of the bucking shoots on the back of sheep.

Thousands of people have traveled to Fort Worth to participate and watch the annual Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo, including the fan-favorite event mutton busting.

Mutton Busting is a rodeo event where children hold on to the back of sheep and try to stay on for eight seconds.

It was said to be invented in the early 1960s by Jack Daines at the Daines Ranch Pro Rodeo as a way to get younger kids involved without getting hurt by the larger animals.

Some kids look forward to the event all year, even asking for entry as their birthday gifts.

“She asked me twice a month,” said Kaci Strawn, the mom of one of the participants. ”Ironically, signing up for mutton busting was on her birthday this year.”

Families sign up kids months in advance and they have to meet the height, age and weight requirements. Kids must be between 4 to 7 years old and weigh under 55 lbs. so the sheep can hold them.

Even though these kids are small, they have the enthusiasm and determination of a bull rider.

Just like bull riders, there is a belt buckle and some money awarded to the rider with the highest score.