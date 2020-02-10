FWSSR

Massive Clean-Up Effort Underway at Dickies Arena After Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo

Crews started the daunting task of removing the 16 million pounds of dirt that covered the rodeo floor and the backstage area

By Larry Collins

Another Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo has come to an end after bringing thousands of people to North Texas over the last several weeks.

This year, the rodeo found a new home in the new Dickies Arena. Through the weeks, many have wondered how organizers would be able to clean up the new arena after the dirt, horses and bulls.

The clean up started the moment the last rodeo ended Saturday night with crews taking down the lights, chutes and bunting.

Crews also started the daunting task of removing the 16 million pounds of dirt that covered the rodeo floor and the backstage area. As of Monday morning, the dirt had been moved into giant piles around the floor of the Dickies Arena floor.

Dickies representatives said the dirt should be removed by Wednesday with everything back to normal in a few weeks.

Dickies Arena was designed and built to host a world-class rodeo while still hosting major sporting events and concerts.

The next major events are the Alan Jackson concert (Feb. 22) and the Globetrotters (Feb. 23).

