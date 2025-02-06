Junior Barrow Show takes center arena at Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo

The Swine Barn at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo was a buzz of activity on Thursday, as 4-H and FAA students primped their barrows for the Junior Barrow Show arena spotlight.

"This is 'Buddy', my senior-year pig," Hayley Sprock of Boys Ranch FFA said. "If you really want to have a good pig, you have to work with them every night; like walk 'em, brush 'em, feed 'em. Every morning, too. A big commitment!"

The arena is where those early mornings and late nights pay off.

"I'm feeding him right now, so maybe we can get a little more belly on him, make him do a little bit better," Grayson Ellis from Wink FFA said feeding his barrow, 'Gramps.' "Well, he's a little older of a pig."

Ellis and 'Gramps' won Best in Class on Wednesday.

"It was great! Like, that's something not everybody gets to do every day," Ellis said smiling. "I like 'em 'cause they don't really hurt you or anything. They can't kick you, and they're one of the smartest animals. They're pretty easy to train. They're not as stubborn as steers are. I have a steer, too, but I like him (Gramps) better."

If you're wondering what it's like to train a pig, you might already know. "They're almost like dogs, just the companionship you get," Sprock said.

"Actually, I think they're pretty similar! Like, if you can train a dog, you can train a pig," Ellis said. "A lot of it's, like, hard work, dedication, and it teaches us life lessons. Like, if you have something, you gotta take care of it; get it done on time."

That said, Ellis said 'Gramps' would be a longshot to win Grand Champion Barrow because he's a Spotted breed.

"It's gonna be tough," Ellis said. "The odds are very much against us here, but we're gonna try!"

The Grand Champion Barrow winner was Mason Grady from Grandview. Reserve Grand Champion Barrow went to Cambrey Wilson of Midland.