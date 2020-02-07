Judge Loves ‘Cupid Shuffle,’ Grand Champion Steer at Fort Worth Stock Show

It's been a while since a Hereford steer was named Grand Champion Steer at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo.

There were cheers and jaws dropping when 'Cupid Shuffle' was named Grand Champion Steer at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo.

"I think I'm dreaming," Ryder Day said. The 12-year old from Meadow, Texas raised the Hereford steer. "It feels wonderful. I really can't believe that it happened, especially with a Hereford which nearly never happens so it's pretty special."

More than 3,000 entrants between 8 and 18-years old signed up to compete. They represent nearly every county in Texas.

"It's like a big game," Chasyn Andrews of Corsicana said as he got his steer ready to show.

The Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo Junior Steer Competition is like the Super Bowl of steer shows.

"It's a big one," 11-year old Toryn Tinney of Mason, Texas said as she and her dad took a blow dryer to her steer. "We blow him so we can get all the dirt out and he looks fluffy, cause the judge likes fluffy."

The Junior Sale of Champions starts at 9:00 a.m. Saturday. Last year's Grand Champion sold for $195,000.