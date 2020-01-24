FWSSR

Iconic Clydesdales Arrive at FW Stock Show and Rodeo

The horses will perform daily beginning Saturday, Jan. 25 until Feb. 7.

By Larry Collins

Some of the most famous horses in the world, the iconic Budweiser Clydesdales arrived in Fort Worth for the Stock Show and Rodeo.
Some of the most famous horses in the world, the iconic Budweiser Clydesdales arrived in Fort Worth for the Stock Show and Rodeo.

Some of the most famous horses in the world, the iconic Budweiser Clydesdales arrived in Fort Worth for the Stock Show and Rodeo.

The team rolled up in three gigantic trailers Thursday and instantly became the center of attention as fans snapped pictures will the Clydesdales.

The horses will perform daily beginning Saturday, Jan. 25 until the end of the Stock Show and Rodeo on Feb. 7. They will also be available for free viewing in the Barnett Building.

RODEO APPEARANCES:

  • Jan. 25  2 p.m.
  • Jan. 26  2 p.m.
  • Jan. 27  7:30 p.m.
  • Jan. 28  7:30 p.m.
  • Jan. 29  7:30 p.m.
  • Jan. 30  7:30 p.m.
  • Jan. 31  7:30 p.m.
  • Feb. 1    2:00 p.m.
  • Feb. 2    2:00 p.m.
  • Feb. 3    7:30 p.m.
  • Feb. 4    7:30 p.m.
  • Feb. 5    7:30 p.m.
  • Feb. 6    7:30 p.m.
  • Feb. 7    7:30 p.m.

