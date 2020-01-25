FWSSR

High School Mariachi Group Wins FWSSR Competition 2 Months After Losing Member

A group of North Side High School students performing with heavy hearts won the inaugural Texas Invitational Mariachi Competition at the Fort Worth Stock & Rodeo Saturday.

The group performed two months after one of their members was killed in a crash with a suspected drunk driver.

The 18-member group was missing Benjamin Castaneda, 17, who died Thanksgiving morning in a crash on Loop 820 in North Richland Hills. Police said a car driven by a drunk driver was traveling the wrong direction and struck Castaneda's car.

After Saturday's first place finish, the group will perform at the Texas Association of Mariachi Educators Feb. 7 and 8 in Seguin.

