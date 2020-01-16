Gallery: Show Off Your Boots!

It's time for the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo! We want to see your cowboy and cowgirl boots. Email your pictures to isee@nbcdfw.com

1/12
Susan Lindenmuth
Which ones?
2/12
Tyrone in Talty
My sister and I showing that we’re ready for opening day.
3/12
Tyrone in Talty
Well, I’ll be wearing several pairs over the span of the show but for opening day I’ll be wearing one of my newest addition of Anderson Bean’s which speak for themselves.
4/12
Kimberly Strauch
My favorite hand painted BOOTS. They rock with all my favorite things painted on there. By a artist.
5/12
rod hill
56 years and counting at the FWSSR. Can’t wait got my tickets. Taking all my kids and grandkids every year they have been alive.
6/12
Jim Jones
New Boots for Monique. I got these for my girlfriend at Christmas. She loves them! Regards, James Jones
7/12
Tiffany Trevino
My husband and I are from Texas and made it to the FWSSR every year! We relocated to Pensacola, Florida about a year and a half ago. He surprised me for our second wedding anniversary with tickets! We are heading back in February. I bought these boots for our trip and can’t wait to be back home. Tiffany Trevino
8/12
Georgiana Brewah
This is boots from Ross
9/12
Jenni Day
A birthday present from my husband, Dan, custom made by ML Leddy’s in Ft.Worth stockyards. My favorite boot ever!
10/12
Bonita Smith
My boots are like no other boots. They are Classy. I wear them with Pride
11/12
From Katherine Kellerman
12/12
Chelsea Doyen
The Doyen Family! Chelsea Doyen Fort Worth, TX

