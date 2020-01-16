Gallery: Show Off Your Boots! Published 13 mins ago Published 13 mins ago It's time for the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo! We want to see your cowboy and cowgirl boots. Email your pictures to isee@nbcdfw.com 12 photos 1/12 Susan Lindenmuth Which ones? 2/12 Tyrone in Talty My sister and I showing that we’re ready for opening day. 3/12 Tyrone in Talty Well, I’ll be wearing several pairs over the span of the show but for opening day I’ll be wearing one of my newest addition of Anderson Bean’s which speak for themselves. 4/12 Kimberly Strauch My favorite hand painted BOOTS. They rock with all my favorite things painted on there. By a artist. 5/12 rod hill 56 years and counting at the FWSSR. Can’t wait got my tickets. Taking all my kids and grandkids every year they have been alive. 6/12 Jim Jones New Boots for Monique. I got these for my girlfriend at Christmas. She loves them! Regards, James Jones 7/12 Tiffany Trevino My husband and I are from Texas and made it to the FWSSR every year! We relocated to Pensacola, Florida about a year and a half ago. He surprised me for our second wedding anniversary with tickets! We are heading back in February. I bought these boots for our trip and can’t wait to be back home. Tiffany Trevino 8/12 Georgiana Brewah This is boots from Ross 9/12 Jenni Day A birthday present from my husband, Dan, custom made by ML Leddy’s in Ft.Worth stockyards. My favorite boot ever! 10/12 Bonita Smith My boots are like no other boots. They are Classy. I wear them with Pride 11/12 From Katherine Kellerman 12/12 Chelsea Doyen The Doyen Family! Chelsea Doyen Fort Worth, TX This article tagged under: FWSSRFort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo 0 More Photo Galleries PHOTOS: Taal Volcano Erupts, Spewing Lava, Ash over Philippines Photos: See the Top Styles and Moments From the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards Your Pictures of Snow in North Texas on Jan. 11, 2020 Art, Music and Technology Take Center Stage in Arlington