FWSSR signature scarf posed to sell out

The Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo brings new branded swag in 2025.

Tees, hats, and hoodies are in the lineup this year plus there's a new $85 knit sweater and a new $90 flannel jacket.

One of the most popular sellers is the limited edition silk scarf.

"We're very excited about our green this year, green and a muted blue with some other fun colors sprinkled in, some nice reds and orange and burgundy," said FWSSR Art Director Amy Myers as she opened the wrapper to give NBC5 the first look at the 2025 commemorative scarf.

Along with the color palette, Myers likes the icons that represent every stock show event whether it's livestock, art or the new high school barbeque competition.

As the art director, Myers designs the theme art that's sprinkled throughout the grounds from ticket office signs to the rodeo souvenir annual covers to the signature scarf and tie.

She shows samples to the front office, gets opinions and everyone votes "but I do have the final say."

Myers was ready to give the go-ahead on her preferred scarf design when horse show director Lauren Lovelace Murray made a convincing argument in favor of another.

"She grabbed this scarf and put it on and said, 'Take a look at this scarf. When you put it on, it completely changes it,' and this would have not been my first choice at that time. And I looked at her and said, 'Yes ma'am, You're exactly right. I stand corrected.' And this was the one that was chosen," Myers said.

"It's gonna match some different outfits for you cowgirls out there who just like to coordinate which is all of us basically," she laughed. "So, yeah, we're really excited It's a lot of fun."

Myers has a rack in her office that displays every scarf she's designed since 2013 - and can point to the 2018 purple design as the one that made the scarf the go-to souvenir.

"It's validation that we did something good," she said.

The $75 silk scarf and $50 coordinating tie are sold only at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo. Other merch like clothes and caps are sold in person and available online.