FWSSR honors firefighters, police and EMS who responded to downtown hotel explosion

The Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo celebrated Military Appreciation Night on Monday and took the time to honor another group of heroes who jumped into action for this community.

The stock show paid tribute to the first responders who were at the scene of the Sandman Signature Hotel explosion in downtown Fort Worth earlier this month.

“I was really honored,” said Captain Ryan Pack with the Fort Worth Fire Department. “All the firefighters that get involved in this line of work, you want to be a voice of help in a moment of crisis.”

The blast injured 21 people at the downtown hotel on January 8, shutting down surrounding streets and businesses as investigators launched a full-scale response to the incident.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Suspected to involve natural gas, the investigation into the cause of the explosion is still ongoing.

That day Fort Worth firefighters, EMS, and police officers jumped into action, treating the injured in need of help - and rescuing one woman from the rubble hours after the explosion.

Firefighters told NBC 5 they didn’t think twice about running into the aftermath of the blast.

“Sometimes it can be chaotic, but you know, that’s why we do the job,” Pack said. “Because it’s your job to bring calm to the chaos.”

Alongside Military Appreciation Night, the stock show had a wagon full of Fort Worth first responders take a lap around the arena. The moment gave the community a chance to share their appreciation for the actions of emergency personnel on Jan. 8.

“We take a lot of pride in that, and so to be recognized and honored in such a way, it motivates us that we’re doing a good job,” Pack said. “And we want to continue doing that good job in serving this community.”

Investigators have not released a timetable for when the investigation into the explosion at the Sandman Signature Hotel will be completed.