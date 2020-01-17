Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo Through the Years

As the Rodeo portion of the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo moves into a new home at Dickies Arena NBC 5 wanted to take a look back at the legendary event.
For almost 125 years, the Fort Worth Stock Show has been a part of the fabric of North Texas.
Here is a list of some of the most notable dates in Stock Show history:
1896: The first Stock Show takes place in March in North Fort
Worth.
-- The second show, held October 12-13 to coincide with the National Livestock Exchange
-- Convention meeting featured the first parade
1901: Officially adopts the name Texas Fat Stock Show
1907: Admission charged for the first time: 25 cents
1910: First automobile exhibit debuts at the Stock Show
1911: Former president, Theodore Roosevelt is the guest of honor
1916: Miller Brothers 101 Ranch Wild West Show featured "the first cowgirl" as deemed by Will Rogers
1918: Stock Show adopts Southwestern Exposition and Fat Stock Show as the official name
1927: Bareback Bronco riding added to rodeo events
1932: First live radio broadcast of a rodeo [NBC through Amon Carter's Fort Worth affiliate WBAP (We Bring A Program)]
1943: Stock Show canceled due to World War II
1944: Stock Show moves to Will Rogers Memorial Center
-- Gene Autry becomes the first entertainer to appear at a rodeo
1946: 50th Anniversary of the Stock Show
1958: Fort Worth Rodeo is the first to receive complete live national television coverage
1984: Amon G. Carter Jr. Exhibits hall opens
1987: The Stock Show adopts Southwestern Exposition and Livestock Show as the official name
1996: Stock Show celebrates its centennial
2002: Stock Show expands to 23 days with record-breaking 951,000 visitors
2008: Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo inducted into Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame
2011: 25th Anniversary of Fort Worth Calf Scramble
2020: Rodeo events move to Fort Worth's new Dickies Arena