Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo Through the Years

As the Rodeo portion of the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo moves into a new home at Dickies Arena NBC 5 wanted to take a look back at the legendary event.

For almost 125 years, the Fort Worth Stock Show has been a part of the fabric of North Texas.

Here is a list of some of the most notable dates in Stock Show history:

1896: The first Stock Show takes place in March in North Fort Worth.

-- The second show, held October 12-13 to coincide with the National Livestock Exchange

-- Convention meeting featured the first parade

1901: Officially adopts the name Texas Fat Stock Show

1907: Admission charged for the first time: 25 cents

1910: First automobile exhibit debuts at the Stock Show

1911: Former president, Theodore Roosevelt is the guest of honor

1916: Miller Brothers 101 Ranch Wild West Show featured "the first cowgirl" as deemed by Will Rogers

1918: Stock Show adopts Southwestern Exposition and Fat Stock Show as the official name

1927: Bareback Bronco riding added to rodeo events

1932: First live radio broadcast of a rodeo [NBC through Amon Carter's Fort Worth affiliate WBAP (We Bring A Program)]

1943: Stock Show canceled due to World War II

1944: Stock Show moves to Will Rogers Memorial Center

-- Gene Autry becomes the first entertainer to appear at a rodeo

1946: 50th Anniversary of the Stock Show

1958: Fort Worth Rodeo is the first to receive complete live national television coverage

1984: Amon G. Carter Jr. Exhibits hall opens

1987: The Stock Show adopts Southwestern Exposition and Livestock Show as the official name

1996: Stock Show celebrates its centennial

2002: Stock Show expands to 23 days with record-breaking 951,000 visitors

2008: Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo inducted into Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame

2011: 25th Anniversary of Fort Worth Calf Scramble

2020: Rodeo events move to Fort Worth's new Dickies Arena