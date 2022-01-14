Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo Souvenir Scarf Expected to Sell Out

A trip to the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo means picking up a souvenir or two, and one item is sure to be quick to sell.

"They are here. Our 2022 scarf," said Amy Myers, FWSSR art director, as she opened a package containing the show's collector scarf. "I think this will be a hot-selling item as it is every year. Kinda see our color scheme going here. You can see our 'Rise and Shine, Fort Worth' on there."

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

Just as she has since 2013, Myers designed this year's commemorative silk scarf.

She relied on photographs from past shows to create a collage that welcomes back visitors to the 125th year of a legendary Fort Worth tradition.

"Doing the art treatment was simple but arranging them, kinda like a puzzle, was definitely the most challenging," she said.

Only a limited number of scarves is printed every year, so it's first-come, first-served.

"My suggestion is always to try to get here the first weekend; try to get to the exhibits hall to get your hand on one. Because they do sell out fast," she said.

The scarf is $50 and a complimentary tie is $30. They are only available for purchase on the stock show grounds.

Coming up with the annual theme also falls under Myers' umbrella. For 2022, it's Rise and Shine after the pandemic canceled the previous event.

"We are rising above it. We are shining. We are moving forward as best as we all can," Myers said. "While we still all have to be cautious and take proper precautions so that we're all safe and healthy, we're just so excited to welcome everyone back."