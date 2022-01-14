Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo Returns With Enhanced Health Measures

For the first time since 2020, the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo is set to return.

“The stock show is ingrained into the fabric of Fort Worth,” said FWSSR spokesman Matt Brockman. “People have come to celebrate what makes Fort Worth unique and people have come to celebrate what makes this unique for 125 years.”

While there are no mask requirements, health and safety are encouraged.

“We’re working with the Will Rogers Center to provide masks across the complex and hand sanitizer stations across the complex – especially in those high traffic areas that are important,” Brockman said. “We’re working with Tarrant County Public Health and they will provide, throughout the 23-day run of the show, a vaccination clinic.”

The Fort Worth Fire Department will also provide COVID-19 testing during the run of the event.

“If they get here and they are not feeling 100% sure and they want to get tested, there will be a test offered,” Brockman said.

“I want people to feel comfortable knowing that the Stock Show is doing its part. The Will Rogers Memorial Center is doing their part,” Brockman added. “Our guests, I’m confident, will do their part to keep themselves and others safe.”