Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo Details All-Western Parade

The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo is set to start this week, and organizers are giving us an idea of what to expect as Cowtown kicks off this year's big event.

This year's All-Western Parade begins at 11 a.m. Saturday, featuring more than 120 organizations and 2,000 horses.

The parade is holding true to its 19th-century tradition of not featuring any motorized vehicles. Parade participants include riding clubs, law enforcement, horse-drawn vehicles, bands and marching groups.

"It's fascinating to realize that a parade was used to draw people to the first Stock Show in 1896 which was held under some trees near Marine Creek on the city's Northside," Stock Show president and general manager Bradford Barnes said in a news release. "While this year's will certainly be a larger parade, it still carries the spirit of that first Stock Show in full western flare."

The Budweiser Clydesdales will also make an appearance at the parade. The eight equines will be on exhibit in the Burnett Building throughout the Stock Show's 23-day run and the rodeo on Jan. 21.

Parade Route

The 2022 parade will navigate from the Tarrant County Courthouse on Main Street, proceeding south through Sundance Plaza to 9th Street, turn west on 9th Street to Houston Street, then flow north on Houston Street ending back at the Tarrant County Courthouse.

Tickets

The parade is free to the public. Reserved seating is available in Sundance Square for $25 and the Fort Worth Convention Center on Ninth Street for $15.

Tickets can be reserved before noon Thursday by calling 817-877-2420 or visiting the Dickies Arena Box Office.

Seat reservations come with a one-day general admission ticket to the Stock Show, though rodeo performances will not be included.

The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo runs Jan. 14 through Feb. 5.