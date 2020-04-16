Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo Delays Preorder Ticket Sales Due to Coronavirus

The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo is pushing back the date for ticket presale orders because of the coronavirus.

Tickets for the annual stock show and rodeo typically go on presale May 1, but that won't happen this year, organizers say.

A new date for ticket presales has not been set.

"We'll be ready to take ticket preorders when the time comes, but that time is not May 1," said Brad Barnes, stock show president and general manager. "We fully support our health care providers and first responders who are working 24-7 to bring this dangerous virus under control. This is a time to be in strong support of everyone leading this courageous effort."

When available, tickets can be bought online or by phone at 817-877-2420. Orders will also be taken in person at the Stock Show's main office at 3400 Burnett-Tandy Drive in Fort Worth on weekdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Fans will also be able to select their seats in Dickies Arena during the preorder period.

The 2021 Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo is scheduled for Jan. 15 through Feb. 6.