Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo crowns Grand Champion Junior Steer

The Junior Steer Show at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo is one of the most anticipated events. This year, more than 1,600 competed for the title of Grand Champion, but only one could win.

"This has been one of my dreams and goals that my dad and I have had for a long time," Elli Bezner of Dalhart said.

Bezner and her European cross steer Leadfoot won this year's Junior Grand Champion Steer title, carrying on a family legacy.

"My dad won this show and my cousin has, too, so I always looked up to them," Bezner said wiping away tears of joy. "Just a lot of excitement and a lot of hard work!"

"I don't know if a parent or a kid is more nervous," Kelton Mason said watching his son Kaden show his steer, Shipley. "It's like a little kid going off to school and it's them and that 1,400-pound animal."

Kaden Mason and Shipley won their class.

The competition started early in the morning, with classes of competitors waiting across the street from the Will Rogers Coliseum to be called into line.

"I'm kinda nervous waiting on what the judge will say," Jalyn McKnight of Waxahachie said holding onto his steer Diesel. "This is my first time coming to Fort Worth... I'm hoping he does good, but if he doesn't I'll still be proud of him."

Last year's Grand Champion Junior Steer sold for a record $440,000 at the Sale of Champions auction. This year's auction is Saturday at 9:00 a.m., on the last day of the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo.