Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo Closes With Record-Setting Bid for Grand Champion Steer

The Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo came to a close this past weekend with a record-breaking bidding war for the grand champion steer.

The new grand champion steer, a European crossbred named "Snoop Dog," was sold for $440,000, shattering the previous record by more than $130,000.

Owner Sadie Wampler, a 4-H member from Canyon, was stunned at the winning bid placed by Higginbotham Insurance and Financial Services of Fort Worth.

"It all seems like a blur right now," Wampler said.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

At just 15 years old, Wampler manages her time between school, sports and caring for Snoop Dog. She hopes to attend Texas A&M to pursue a career in animal science.

"This industry has taught me a lot about time management," said Wampler. "I have learned over the last year that I can do multiple things if I manage my time properly."

The winning bid for the grand champion steer wasn't the only record set at this year's show.

The Junior Sale of Champions generated a total of $7.3 million, surpassing last year's total by $1.2 million.

With the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo over, Wampler will soon have to say goodbye to Snoop Dog.

"It's going to be really hard. I spend more time with him than anyone else in my life. He's like my best friend," said Wampler.