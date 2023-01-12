Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo Starts Jan. 13

The Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo (FWSSR) is set to kick off for another “legendary” year on Jan. 13.

“Ticket sales have been brisk. With the weather the way it is looking, we’re expecting big crowds. Mother Nature doesn’t always cooperate with us. This year, it’s really looking good,” FWSSR spokesperson Matt Brockman said.

Brockman said there is something for all tastes during this 23-day event.

“Some people call this the ‘modern west,’” Brockman said. “Whether you’re that sixth generation person that’s been coming to the stock show all your life because your grandparents brought you here, or you’re that transplant that came here from California, you catch on to that vibe and you want to check this out.”

Dates to remember:

Jan 13: Opening day

Jan 13: Best of the West Rodeo

Jan 15: Best of Mexico Celebración

Jan 16: Cowboys of Color Rodeo

Jan. 19: Texas Champion’s Challenge

Jan. 24. FWSSR Goes Pink

Feb. 1: Cook Children’s Day

Feb 4: Last Day

Full Schedule of Events