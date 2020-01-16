FWSSR

Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo Events Set for Friday

NBC 5

The Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo officially kicks off Friday.

Friday, Jan. 17 Schedule of Events
8 a.m. - AQHA Horse Show - Versatility Ranch Horse Classes (John Justin Arena)
9 a.m. - AQHA Horse Show - Versatility Ranch Horse Reining Classes (Coliseum)
3 p.m. - Agricultural Mechanics Show (Burnett Tandy Dr)
7:30 p.m. - "Best of the West" Ranch Rodeo
9:30 p.m. - Kolby Cooper (Bud Light Roadhouse)
Go here for more information.

Good to Know:
Lose an Item? Check with the Fort Worth Police Department's Stock Show Station located in the concourse beneath Pioneer Tower.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Dallas 24 mins ago

Transgender Targeted Crime in Dallas Spurs Rally, Conversation

Arlington 35 mins ago

Police Searching for 2 Men Who Broke Into Car Wash Coin Machine

ATMs
ATMs are located throughout the grounds. You can check the visitor map for locations.

First Aid Station
Injuries and ailments can be treated at the First Aid Station in the Will Rogers Coliseum's east concourse below Section K. EMTs are on site if needed.

What about the Will Rogers Coliseum?
There is now family entertainment in the Coliseum. Check out comedy shows, a new youth mariachi competition and more.

This article tagged under:

FWSSRFort Worth
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Project Innovation
Contact Us