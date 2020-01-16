Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo Events Set for Friday

The Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo officially kicks off Friday.

Friday, Jan. 17 Schedule of Events

8 a.m. - AQHA Horse Show - Versatility Ranch Horse Classes (John Justin Arena)

9 a.m. - AQHA Horse Show - Versatility Ranch Horse Reining Classes (Coliseum)

3 p.m. - Agricultural Mechanics Show (Burnett Tandy Dr)

7:30 p.m. - "Best of the West" Ranch Rodeo

9:30 p.m. - Kolby Cooper (Bud Light Roadhouse)

Go here for more information.

Good to Know:

Lose an Item? Check with the Fort Worth Police Department's Stock Show Station located in the concourse beneath Pioneer Tower.

ATMs

ATMs are located throughout the grounds. You can check the visitor map for locations.

First Aid Station

Injuries and ailments can be treated at the First Aid Station in the Will Rogers Coliseum's east concourse below Section K. EMTs are on site if needed.

What about the Will Rogers Coliseum?

There is now family entertainment in the Coliseum. Check out comedy shows, a new youth mariachi competition and more.