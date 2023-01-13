Day 1 of the 2023 Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo Brings Families Together Over Livestock

Plenty of livestock are on hand for the 2023 Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo -- representing profit and pride for some participants.

"We try to do the best we can when we come to these shows so our genetics are worth more money in the end,” Noah Stockman said about his family’s Blue Ribbon Beefmaster Ranch. “But it's really not about the money it's more about giving the junior exhibitor a good experience in life and teaching them something that's really good for them."

It's also about building family traditions for generations to come.

"This is something I like sharing with my family and getting them involved because I know when I come back from college I'll have this and I can continue to do it,” A’mya Hodges said of her family’s HP Ranch. “I can pass it down to my kids and she can pass it down to her kids."

There will amazing rodeo action inside Dickies Arena. Outside you've got the midway with plenty of rides and food.

It's a lot to enjoy for visitors; even workers find it fun. Margaret Pouliot has worked as a vendor since 1980.

"I just enjoy meeting people,” said Pouliot, a vendor for Frontier Fruit and Nut Co. “You meet different people and I have people that come back that remember me and that makes me feel good."

All this fun is also a financial boost for Fort Worth.

"Just direct expenditures alone with no multiplier, 115 million bucks added to this economy which I think comes at an important time,” Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo communications director Matt Brockman said. “Obviously when we sit here in January and February this isn't a big tourist time of the year."

The Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo runs for 23 days.

To see the full schedule of events click here.