Behind the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo’s Theme ‘Dream It. Do It.’

The 2020 theme for the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo is "Dream it. Do it," which was inspired by the inaugural year of the rodeo at "Dickies arena."

The "Dream it. Do it" theme for 2020 reflects the opening of "Dickies arena," but this year's program will be a collector's item for another reason, too.

Amy Myers, Art Director for the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo, shapes the visual image of the event: from the always popular commemorative scarves and ties to signs that direct us around the grounds of the stock show, to the annual theme.

"Dream it. Do it. I kinda think that says it all," Art Director Amy Myers said. "This amazing new Dickies Arena that we have where we're showcasing our first rodeo in it this year. It really has been a dream of Fort Worth for so very long. It's finally a reality. We did it. We're here, and we couldn't be more excited and proud."