2024 Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo commemorative scarf celebrates fun

There's a lot to see, do, and buy at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo. And, one of the best-selling souvenirs has become a collector's item.

"These are hot off the presses," said FWSSR art director Amy Myers as she opened the plastic wrapping to reveal the 2024 commemorative scarf.

The design and colors celebrate the theme of this year's show, "Where the West is Fun."

As art director, Myers has been responsible for the theme and the artwork around it from the scarf to the annual souvenir book since 2013.

The limited-edition, numbered scarf has become a hot seller and is one of Myers' favorite things to create. This year, she had a little extra fun with the scarf and matching tie.

"That's the first official corndog that is on the scarf. And gentlemen, I didn't leave you out. It's on the tie as well. Got a little corn dog there for 'ya," she said as she showed off her favorite part of the silk souvenirs.

The price of the commemorative scarf and tie is a bit higher this year due to production costs. The scarf is $75 and $50 for the tie. They're sold on the stock show grounds and in the Amon G. Carter, Jr. Exhibits hall until they run out.